Bridgewater Associates LP Buys 90,285 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,761 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,285 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. The trade was a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $51.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.94. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

