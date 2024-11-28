Bridgewater Associates LP Has $14.10 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.27% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $14,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $188.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.68. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $199.52.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.84 by ($0.02). Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

