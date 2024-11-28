Bridgewater Associates LP Has $22.39 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253,083 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of TransUnion worth $22,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 307.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the last quarter. XN LP boosted its position in TransUnion by 194.7% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,996 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. The trade was a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,954,740 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRU. Wolfe Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.38.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.10. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 36.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

