Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774,441 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $15,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 15.5% in the second quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 3,579,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 479,600 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Denison Mines by 53.9% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 14,018 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,406,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 689,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Denison Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Denison Mines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Denison Mines stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00. Denison Mines Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

