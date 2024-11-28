Brighthouse Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BHFAL)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance
BHFAL opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $25.47.
About Brighthouse Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.