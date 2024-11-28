BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTSG. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). BrightSpring Health Services had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. BrightSpring Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BrightSpring Health Services

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTSG. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $884,166,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $67,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter worth $54,638,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,169,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the first quarter valued at $16,260,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.