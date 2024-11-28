Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR opened at $235.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.19 and a 1-year high of $237.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.84.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Several research firms have commented on BR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.43.

In related news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,308,431.76. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,820.04. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,294 shares of company stock worth $16,944,095. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

