Brokerages Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $21.38

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,822.57. This represents a 30.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Caligan Partners LP raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 105.3% in the third quarter. Caligan Partners LP now owns 1,195,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 613,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 50.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $18.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

