Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (BDIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF (TSE:BDIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BDIV traded up C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 938. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.43. Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$17.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.18.

