Brookfield Business Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

TSE BBU.UN traded up C$0.51 on Thursday, reaching C$37.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$21.06 and a 52 week high of C$37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.