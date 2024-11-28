Brookfield Business Partners LP to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Brookfield Business Partners Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE BBU.UN traded up C$0.51 on Thursday, reaching C$37.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$21.06 and a 52 week high of C$37.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.
