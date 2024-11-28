Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BPY) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$23.07 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 15,607,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,585% from the average daily volume of 926,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.29. The company has a market cap of C$21.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.24.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.