Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $144,000 Investment in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.74. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $197.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Featured Articles

