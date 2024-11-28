Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Nasdaq by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Nasdaq by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 28,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

