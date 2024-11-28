Brooklyn Investment Group Takes Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $106,141,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after buying an additional 2,116,520 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,603,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,306,000 after buying an additional 2,004,073 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 512.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,563,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,386,000 after buying an additional 1,308,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,221.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,983 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Argus raised Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This represents a 79.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

