Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (BAMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1793 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:BAMB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 8,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,517. Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $26.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12.
About Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.