Brookstone Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Brookstone Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookstone Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Brookstone Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Brookstone Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Brookstone Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $30.95.
Brookstone Opportunities ETF Company Profile
