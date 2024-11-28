Brookstone Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMO) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Brookstone Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1215 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Brookstone Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Brookstone Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Brookstone Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $30.85. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $29.43. Brookstone Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Brookstone Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The Brookstone Opportunities ETF (BAMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide total return by investing in stocks, bonds, and cash and cash equivalents. The fund may be all in or all out stocks depending on market conditions.

