Brookstone Yield ETF (BAMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on December 6th

Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5385 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookstone Yield ETF Price Performance
BAMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. Brookstone Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $27.45.
Brookstone Yield ETF Company Profile
