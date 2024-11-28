Brookstone Yield ETF (BAMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on December 6th

Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.5385 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

BAMY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. Brookstone Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $27.45.

The Brookstone Yield ETF (BAMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to provide current income through a combination of equity and fixed income securities from around the globe. The fund advisor has wide flexibility in relative weightings to asset classes BAMY was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

