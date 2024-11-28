Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY) Plans $0.54 Dividend

Brookstone Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.5385 per share on Friday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookstone Yield ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BAMY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729. Brookstone Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $25.63 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.
About Brookstone Yield ETF
