Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Shares Bought by De Lisle Partners LLP

De Lisle Partners LLP grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,619 shares during the period. Build-A-Bear Workshop makes up 4.1% of De Lisle Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. De Lisle Partners LLP owned approximately 5.42% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBW. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 296.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $38.14 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $515.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. StockNews.com cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,493,933.28. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 12,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total value of $447,531.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,416.90. This represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,217 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

