Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $344.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $313.00 to $344.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.69.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $288.60 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $298.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,230.65. This represents a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 20.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

