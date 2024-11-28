Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$3.28-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.760-7.960 EPS.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.6 %

BURL opened at $288.60 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BURL

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.