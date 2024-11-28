Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% yr/yr to ~$3.28-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.760-7.960 EPS.
BURL opened at $288.60 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $298.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total value of $472,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,230.65. The trade was a 18.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
