Cadence Bank Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $330.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $332.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

