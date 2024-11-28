Cadence Bank Acquires Shares of 3,041 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $240.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $244.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.47 and its 200-day moving average is $215.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.