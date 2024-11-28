Cadence Bank Makes New $806,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cadence Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $134.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

