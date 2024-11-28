Cadence Bank Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $149.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.14. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $111.02 and a twelve month high of $152.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

