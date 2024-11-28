Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,008 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 91.6% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.52. 2,567,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,299,185. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.25. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.388 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

