Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Trading Up 0.1% – Should You Buy?

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$15.62 and last traded at C$15.62. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 10,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.61.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.21.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

