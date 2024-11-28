Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 94.8% in November

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 94.8% from the October 31st total of 616,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Southwest

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 54,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

CSWC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 227,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,590. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

About Capital Southwest

(Get Free Report)

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.