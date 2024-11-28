Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF) Increases Dividend to GBX 17 Per Share

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Cardiff Property Stock Performance
LON CDFF opened at GBX 2,300 ($29.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £23.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,017.54 and a beta of -0.11. Cardiff Property has a 1-year low of GBX 2,100 ($26.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,450 ($31.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,296.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,293.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Cardiff Property Company Profile
