Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 28th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON CDFF opened at GBX 2,300 ($29.16) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £23.92 million, a PE ratio of 2,017.54 and a beta of -0.11. Cardiff Property has a 1-year low of GBX 2,100 ($26.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,450 ($31.06). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,296.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,293.82. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The Group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio including the jointly controlled Campmoss investment and development portfolio, valued in excess of £22m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

