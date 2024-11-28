Castle Hook Partners LP Sells 153,207 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Castle Hook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,508,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,207 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP owned approximately 1.63% of Century Aluminum worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 1,208.7% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,401,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after buying an additional 1,294,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 341.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 411,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 318,579 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 125.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 531,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after acquiring an additional 296,101 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,186,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after purchasing an additional 276,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 232.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 247,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.47.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.10 million. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

