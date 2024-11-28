Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the October 31st total of 85,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 477,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cavitation Technologies Trading Up 8.0 %

Shares of CVAT stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Cavitation Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

Cavitation Technologies Company Profile

Cavitation Technologies, Inc develops, patents, and commercializes proprietary technology for use in the processing of various industrial and consumer-oriented fluids in the United States. It provides Nano Reactor and Nano Neutralization Systems for refining vegetable oils, such as soybean, rapeseed, canola, and palm oil.

