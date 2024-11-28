CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CBFV. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CB Financial Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.56. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 24.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 115.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 9.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 29,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

