CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 806,500 shares, a growth of 487.4% from the October 31st total of 137,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

Shares of CDHSF opened at $0.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $0.77.

Get CDL Hospitality Trusts alerts:

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia’s leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.3 billion as at 31 December 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust.

Receive News & Ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDL Hospitality Trusts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.