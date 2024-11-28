Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC raised its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,672. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.71. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

