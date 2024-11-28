Centaurus Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.95. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.46 and a fifty-two week high of $94.37.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.