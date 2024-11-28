Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $89.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

