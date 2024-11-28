Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,660 iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2,953.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF stock opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $49.90 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $810.56 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.47.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

