China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Update

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Liberal Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLEU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 282,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,033. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. China Liberal Education has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

About China Liberal Education

(Get Free Report)

Read More

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.