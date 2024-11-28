Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Trading Up 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 9,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 33,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

