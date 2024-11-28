CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) CAO Scott B. Mcintosh Sells 936 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $70.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.65. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.10 and a fifty-two week high of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 402.6% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.