Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi Sells 1,500 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.31, for a total transaction of $447,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,972,696.56. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Emilie Choi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $304,950.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.36, for a total value of $272,040.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.69, for a total value of $269,535.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.24, for a total value of $243,360.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.09, for a total transaction of $1,408,720.00.

On Friday, August 30th, Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.94, for a total transaction of $283,410.00.

Shares of COIN opened at $310.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 3.34. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $341.75.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.13). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Coinbase Global by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 595 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

