Comparing Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) and Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA)

Acacia Diversified (OTCMKTS:ACCA – Get Free Report) and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Acacia Diversified and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Diversified 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,216.06%. Given Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service is more favorable than Acacia Diversified.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service $38.32 million 0.10 $130,000.00 ($2.02) -0.96

This table compares Acacia Diversified and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service has higher revenue and earnings than Acacia Diversified.

Profitability

This table compares Acacia Diversified and Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Diversified N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service -39.91% -29.42% -23.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.2% of Acacia Diversified shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.7% of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service beats Acacia Diversified on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Diversified

Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. engages in the extraction and processing of high-CBD/low-THC content medical grade hemp oils from medical hemp plants in the United States. The company is also involved in the research and development of botanicals endocannabinoid nutraceuticals product line; and retail and wholesale distribution of medicinal hemp products and dietary supplements. In addition, it offers consumer products under the EUFLORIA brand name for the distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Acacia Automotive, Inc. and changed its name to Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. in October 2012. Acacia Diversified Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service

Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies parallel-import vehicles in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. It purchases and resell branded automobiles under the Mercedes, Lexus, Range Rover, RAM and Toyota brands. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. in March 2022. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. is a subsidiary of Fairview Eastern International Holdings Limited.

