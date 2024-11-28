CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €15.04 ($15.83) and last traded at €14.98 ($15.77). 207,726 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 204% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €14.05 ($14.79).

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.16 million, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment develop and sell practice management software for registered physicians, medical care centers, and physician networks; and offers supplementary internet and intranet solutions.

