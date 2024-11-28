Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 73000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Stock Down 18.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 19.54, a current ratio of 30.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Condor Resources

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

