Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 63,729 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $2,013,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,425,305.60. This trade represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Confluent alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Erica Schultz sold 9,467 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $267,253.41.

On Monday, November 18th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $1,746,174.60.

Confluent Trading Down 2.3 %

Confluent stock opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 0.82. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 38.35% and a negative return on equity of 34.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CFLT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Confluent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

View Our Latest Report on CFLT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,403,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Confluent by 72.2% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Confluent by 28.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Confluent by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,127,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.