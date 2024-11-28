Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Up 50% – Time to Buy?

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,150,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 440,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

