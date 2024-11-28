Cormark Comments on Calian Group’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Calian Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 27th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak anticipates that the company will earn $5.78 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$76.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.29.

Calian Group Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:CGY opened at C$47.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$48.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.38. Calian Group has a 52 week low of C$42.88 and a 52 week high of C$61.24. The firm has a market cap of C$563.59 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segment: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS). The company offers systems engineering, software development, integration design, embedded design, operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research & development solutions and services; environmental and radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training services; and sophisticated communication systems for the satellite industry, such as antennas, RF systems, decimator RF spectrum analyzers, in-orbit test systems, software defined solutions, operations and teleport services, transmitters, receivers, and modems.

