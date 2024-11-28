Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Short Interest Update

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on COVTY. Barclays raised Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Covestro to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Covestro will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
