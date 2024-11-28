CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,745,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 106,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,460 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $224.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ODFL. Argus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $201.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $203.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $199.00 to $188.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.44, for a total value of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,423.52. This represents a 28.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Gantt sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,890 shares in the company, valued at $19,584,852.30. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

