CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0287-1.0354 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.740-3.760 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 4.6 %

CRWD opened at $347.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.77. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $85.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 503.75, a PEG ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

